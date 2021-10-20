Cartoon: Build Back Better Worker Shortage

Rick McKee Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Having political acumen is just as important as experience in business or academia," says editorial editor Ginnie Graham about getting more state support for public higher education.
Life is about hills and valleys, not a single mountain, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Commentary: People who have a regular third place expand their circle of friends, laugh more often, are more engaged in their community, are happier and live longer.
While money is definitely needed to fix this problem in our state, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report reveals that accountability is really what is missing, says Ginger Hendricks, Tulsa parent of a teenager waiting 14 years for Medicaid waiver services.
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
"… a shrinking number of people remember what governing looked like before the 1990s," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"I have saved over the past 30 years by not submitting to the drudgery of raking– enough time to practice and become a world-renowned pianist," says humorist Danny Tyree.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
"I accidentally told the algorithm that drove people down the QAnon rabbit hole to push out the junk and show me things that made me happy," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.