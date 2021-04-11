Cartoon: Boycott Culture

Bob Englehart Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
It’s been four weeks since I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but very little has changed for me, writes columnist Dahleen Glanton.
Senate Bill 631 would declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state and preempt any local legislation concerning the right to keep and bear arms. It declares any local, state or federal effort to buy-back, confiscate or surrender guns, accessories or ammunition to infringe on the Second Amendment, the column says. But Regalado said the bill doesn't go far enough.
Columnist Richard Kyte asks: Why can’t those who own guns and know the most about them take responsibility for ensuring they're used safely and without malicious intent?
Efforts to claw back Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program scholarships if funded students don't earn bachelor's degrees within six years have been stripped from pending legislation, the column says. It was a triumph of good sense, driven by grass-roots citizen lobbying.
We need to get back to building the wall along the southern border, and we also need to close the loopholes that illegal aliens use to come into this country
To understand fully and support the well-being of children, we need to widen our perspective across a broad range of organizations and agencies, writes columnist Kyong-Ah Kwon, Ph.D. We need to truly take a look at the whole child.
Few things unite Americans like our shared hatred of robocalls, which have become a daily affliction for far too many of us, columnist Jon Healey says.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Cheala Green tells editorial writer Ginnie Graham how she found her way from suicidal ideation to a career in social work with an emphasis on mental health and behavioral challenges.
Following pandemic news too closely can be an emotional roller coaster, with dire public health warnings immediately followed by hopeful new studies, writes columnist Faye Flam. The latest soaring discovery: a new CDC study showing vaccines sharply cut all COVID-19 infections — not just symptoms.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.