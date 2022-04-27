Cartoon: Book Bans

Monte Wolverton, Cagle Cartoons
"Nothing would please me more than to go back to the way things were. Those were more reasonable times. More than two years into COVID-19, the pre-pandemic days seem quaint." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"We love electric vehicles and dealerships of all sizes are expanding their selection of EVs and hybrids to meet the growing demand," says Kevin Grover, board chairman of the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.
"It may not be surprising Attorney Colleen McCarty was approached to start the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
Although #oklaed isn’t experiencing an uptick in resignations, officials note Tulsa-area districts saw superintendent resignations this school year: Broken Arrow, Owasso, Catoosa and Coweta.
"Now, instead of humbling yourself to walk into an OKDHS office, you can meet a social worker at a hospital, school, homeless shelter or mental health provider," said DHS Director Justin B. Brown.
Ready today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Nearly one in five Oklahomans on Medicaid could lose coverage, says David Blatt.
Read today's cartoon by Gary McCoy.
"Often, inspiration and renewed hope are found in the wisdom of individuals whose courage make them change agents," said M. Susan Savage, Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
