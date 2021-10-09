Cartoon: Bills to Pay

David Fitzsimmons Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"As if there is a liberal way to treat disease and a conservative way. Science doesn't follow such political leanings," says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"They’ve been bleeding shoppers and revenues because of the growth of online shopping and now, after being crushed by a year and a half of COVID lockdowns, they’re being shuttered in big numbers," says columnist Tom Purcell.
The Tulsa Jail's mental health program and facility were not meant for long-term treatment, says Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.
"As I finish up my first 30 days as executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, I’m reflecting on how we can best strike this balance within our state’s young medical marijuana industry, said Adria Berry.
"Consider what the planet would look like if all plastics used for these many consumer products had to be sourced from renewable resources," says columnist Angela Logomasini.
"Someone challenging your ideas and beliefs is not the same as someone challenging you," says Lauren Landwerlin, executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
See today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
The energy transition is happening. But how it proceeds, at what speed and with what guardrails remain to be seen. The importance of managing …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.