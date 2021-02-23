Cartoon: Biden's second mask
- Nate Beeler, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
Nate Beeler, Cagle Cartoons
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opinion: I worked in the western Sahara. Don't listen to those undermining the U.S.-led Morocco-Israel Agreemen
I have a personal connection to this issue: For seven years, at the Polisario's request, I facilitated the shipping of ocean-going containers of food and medical containers to Polisario-run Tindouf camps, the column says.
In July, I wrote a column titled “The coming flood of silent victims,” providing some early insight into the social impact of a worldwide pandemic.
I love winter. I love snow. I love making a roaring fire in my fireplace on a chilly day. But I hate one thing about this time of year: taxes.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund.
- Updated
There's nothing like seven days of deadly cold and snow to make you realize that the tint of green that spoke of spring when you chose it for the dining room walls looks nothing so much as the preferred hue for prisons when viewed from the perspective of February.
Opinion: Call off the state tests! Standardized testing only enriches the test companies and has no place in a pandemic year
- Updated
This year, more than any other in recent history, our children need our undivided attention, the column says. We owe them something better than spending more time walking aimlessly in the woods, following footprints that lead to nowhere new.
- Updated
I never thought I would see the day when my kids were excited to go to school.
Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center, the colum says.
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons