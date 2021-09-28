Cartoon: Biden's Push

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
"I try to walk in another person’s shoes, and I had a good friend tell me to see people as God sees them," says the Tulsa World's new editorial writer, Bob Doucette.
"So many costs have been added that they are onerous even to the average person, and more so to many who earn little to nothing, making it impossible to pay," said steve Lewis, former U.S. Attorney and Speaker of the Oklahoma House.
"Today's fathers are some of the children who grew up with a single mother, not fully knowing what it was like to have a positive male role model," says Marquess T. Dennis, member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
Keeping the connection between children and their parents in prison through affordable phone calls and video chats will help long-term outcomes, says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"The road from being unbanked to being banked is littered with obstacles and it takes years to build credit," says PBS host of "White House Chronicle" Llewellyn King.
"Reducing to zero fossil fuels is not going to happen in 10 years," says columnist Kenneth Rapoza.
