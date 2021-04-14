Cartoon: Biden's Gun Control Plans

Bruce Plante Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
It’s been four weeks since I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but very little has changed for me, writes columnist Dahleen Glanton.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford hasn't shied away from immigration issues since taking office in 2015, columnist Ginnie Graham writes. He is a member of the Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, where immigration is a central consideration. He also views it as a humanitarian crisis.
Efforts to claw back Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program scholarships if funded students don't earn bachelor's degrees within six years have been stripped from pending legislation, the column says. It was a triumph of good sense, driven by grass-roots citizen lobbying.
Columnist Richard Kyte asks: Why can’t those who own guns and know the most about them take responsibility for ensuring they're used safely and without malicious intent?
Few things unite Americans like our shared hatred of robocalls, which have become a daily affliction for far too many of us, columnist Jon Healey says.
Columnist Lauren Landwerlin writes, "I hope the next paragraph in my combined storm story looks something like this:
"My life changed in ways I never thought possible. I learned the depths of empathy and sympathy. I learned more about myself and what’s important to me. Recovery from the storm is just starting. I hate that it happened, but I’m hopeful about the future."
Most physical sports separate men and women because men have 40% more upper body strength and 33% more leg strength than women. But, men and women have virtually no intellectual differences yet the vast majority of chess tournaments hold mixed-gender categories and female categories, columnist Aditya Sourabh Oswal says.
To understand fully and support the well-being of children, we need to widen our perspective across a broad range of organizations and agencies, writes columnist Kyong-Ah Kwon, Ph.D. We need to truly take a look at the whole child.
We need to get back to building the wall along the southern border, and we also need to close the loopholes that illegal aliens use to come into this country
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
