Cartoon: Biden's Food iInflation by Dick Wright

"Whereas being woke once meant having a big-picture view of marginalization, it now means something different to a big chunk of the country," columnist Bob Doucette writes.
"Replacing debates and forums will be slick, pre-packaged personas built around consumer marketing. How is this different from propaganda?" asks Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO and U.S.-led operations in Iraq and Afghanistan has demonstrated our common vision and joint capabilities." says Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim.
"Data powers today’s world. With endless information at our fingertips, parents can chart a course for their child’s education." says Barby Myers.
How long can Disney put up with its dual stance of being woke at home, asleep in China?
Commentary: Erin Brockovich says we must work together to keep people safe from contaminants.
"If you want youth to help drive decisions in your youth-facing organization, it needs to be in your strategic plan," says Tulsa Changemakers founders Jake Lerner and Andrew Spector.
