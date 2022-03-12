Cartoon: Biden's Energy Crisis

Dick Wright Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"There are values people of opposing ideology share. Where that intersection of common ground is will never be known if we can't discuss differences, too," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
If lawmakers truly want to limit out-of-state interests from Oklahoma, then stop carrying copycat legislation written by national special-interest groups, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
"The financial costs arising from adolescent mistakes could very well burden our youth well into adulthood," said Ahniwake Rose, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute and a Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Putin has evolved from a simple KGB thug into a full-fledged war criminal, says James Hutton, former assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
