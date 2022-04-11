Cartoon: Biden writes book on inflation

Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Womanhood isn't defined by being a mother. Not having a child doesn't mean a woman is less of a woman. It isn't defined by whom we're attracted. It's not about liking pink, playing with dolls or wanting to be a princess," writes Ginnie Graham.
In a world where the majority of the words we consume are on a screen, there’s something undeniably special about the hands-on experience of letter writing and receiving, the author says.
"But is the Pax Americana dead? That question was answered following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"I’ve hiked some of these new trails. Run on them, too. They’re great for both, even if they are less “wild” than the rocky, rooty paths we’re used to. But I had yet to ride them until a recent sunny Saturday afternoon," editorial writer Bob Doucette says.
Options must be real and accessible; resources for all must be adequate; and schools must be accountable, says TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.
Tali Nates, founder and executive director of the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre in South Africa, is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor saved by Oskar Schindler.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
"I wish I had an answer for you, but only our legislators will be able to make a difference in this crisis,” the author had to tell the 80-year-old mother and caregiver of two developmentally disabled adults and their roommate.
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.