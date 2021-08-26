Cartoon: Biden Leads Dems to Disaster

Dick Wright Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I’ve made no secret of my fascination with the reruns of midcentury television, the era lasting from “I Love Lucy” to “The Brady Bunch.”
Tornado recovery requires a lot of coordination to get residents back into the safety and security of their homes. The same is true for the COVID-19 pandemic, columnists Craig Knutson and Teresa Meinders Burkett say.
While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is, writes columnist John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general.
The 1963 Julia Child lesson on creating a French onion soup had me speaking back to the screen.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Kevin Fitzsimmons.
See today's cartoon by Kevin Siers.
See today's cartoon by Tom Janssen.
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.