Cartoon: Biden Charlie Brown

Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Plenty of people gave opinions about what schools my kids ought to attend. None suggested my midtown Tulsa neighborhood public school. They were wrong to leave it out, the columnist says.
"The way different neighborhoods use their libraries shifts from one end of the county to another. Community input is being sought about what patrons want in these four libraries." says Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"There are numerous reasons why we won’t see a U.S.-Soviet Union-style struggle for global supremacy with the Chinese," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"That’s social-emotional learning in a nutshell: Understanding our students, meeting them where they are and figuring out what is the best way to support them," says Rep. Melissa Provenzano, a former public school teacher and administrator.
"We must start by acknowledging the world today is significantly different and use this to inspire us with solutions," says Oklahoma Christian University executive vice president Brandon Tatum.
All parties need to agree on some fundamental changes to the business-as-usual approach that has led to the current conditions, particularly at Page Belcher, says Ken MacLeod.
"In just three short years, Stitt has proven that evidence-based policy and conservative reforms to the legal system will improve public safety and help make Oklahoma communities stronger," says former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
"This moment is extraordinary when it comes to the threat of losing our reproductive and civil rights; what we do in this moment matters," says Heather Palacios, Tulsa World community advisory board member.
