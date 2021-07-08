Cartoon: Bezos, Musk and Branson in Space

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’s ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs, writes columnist Noah Feldman.
The skeptic in me was gratified by celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson's tweet on this topic last weekend: "How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a s--- about humans on Earth." Leaving aside his salty language, I have to think Tyson's got it just about right, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all traveled the way of our moral compass and not the way of darkness and selfishness and hate, asks former Gov. Frank Keating.
We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities, writes columnist Bob Funk.
The tenor of a home changes when parents are facing eviction, hunger, unemployment and uncertainty, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham
This story isn’t about the Americans who lost jobs during 2020, nor is it an entry into the debate over unemployment benefits. It is about people who had jobs and quit or those who have jobs and are about to quit, writes columnist Edward Dornblaser.
