Cartoon: Bezos in space

We have a tool. We have a vaccine that can defeat this virus, and I appeal to every Oklahoman and American to join in our war-like effort to bring an end to this pandemic once and for all, says Frank Lucas, the Republican Congressman from Oklahoma's 3rd District.
If Oklahoma school kids are to have a shot at a school year approaching normalcy — and they need and deserve that — then we all need to have a shot of our own.
I don't like everything various governments do with the taxes I pay, but I try to address those issues in the voting booth and pay what I owe with a smile on my face, the column says.
Communities are going to like having mental health counselors in schools, so lawmakers need to prioritize funding to that purpose, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Long-term health issues can persist after the infection, forcing some people to leave their jobs because of continuing mental confusion — what one doctor calls the COVID fog.
When our society loses its ability to discern what is true, and we can no longer agree on basic facts, then we subsequently lose our ability to think critically about issues, solve problems or thwart existential threats. We openly court disaster, writes columnist Calvin A. Moore.
Oklahoma’s state government should use fossil fuel money to help fund the transition away from this costly and volatile industry, columnist Michael Lahenmeyer writes.
Wally Funk is set to become the oldest person to enter space, and the 82-year-old has earned it. She is used to being the first of things, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
No guilt in pleasure reading, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham, who has an e-reader filled with titles like "In Her Jam Jar" and "Beauty and the Mustache."
