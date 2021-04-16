Cartoon: Beyond Infrastructure

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
It’s been four weeks since I received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but very little has changed for me, writes columnist Dahleen Glanton.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford hasn't shied away from immigration issues since taking office in 2015, columnist Ginnie Graham writes. He is a member of the Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee, where immigration is a central consideration. He also views it as a humanitarian crisis.
"We need those testimonials. We need people to say why they got vaccinated. We need people to return to enlightenment, reason and science," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Efforts to claw back Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program scholarships if funded students don't earn bachelor's degrees within six years have been stripped from pending legislation, the column says. It was a triumph of good sense, driven by grass-roots citizen lobbying.
Since July 1966, Medicaid has provided a safety net for the nation’s and states’ most vulnerable citizens, columnist W.K. Warren writes. The governor’s proposal to add for-profit managed care organizations to adjudicate the provision of care compromises the Medicaid program and should not be allowed.
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
By one estimated, income that isn't reported to the IRS could reach $7.5 trillion — more than enough to pay for all of President Joe Biden’s ambitious spending plans, columnist Doyle McManus reports.
Most physical sports separate men and women because men have 40% more upper body strength and 33% more leg strength than women. But, men and women have virtually no intellectual differences yet the vast majority of chess tournaments hold mixed-gender categories and female categories, columnist Aditya Sourabh Oswal says.
Columnist Lauren Landwerlin writes, "I hope the next paragraph in my combined storm story looks something like this:
"My life changed in ways I never thought possible. I learned the depths of empathy and sympathy. I learned more about myself and what’s important to me. Recovery from the storm is just starting. I hate that it happened, but I’m hopeful about the future."
The risk that another Constitutional Convention would radically change our way of governance is very high, writes columnist Gary Allison.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.