Cartoon: Best is Yet to Come

"Through this winding road of uncertainty and struggle, the one thing I must be eternally grateful for is the valuable perspective I gained," said lifelong Tulsa resident Gail Kamphaus Crouch.
"We continue to lose too many of our loved ones, neighbors and colleagues to a virus because the noise of the public discourse has shaken people’s confidence, shifting the focus from our collective duty to a personal choice," says Community Advisory Board member M. Susan Savage.
"We had a lot of great memories from that old A-frame in the mountains. My folks paid somewhere around $12,000 for it. It came furnished, with a fully equipped kitchen. It had electricity, but you had to haul in your own water." states Bob Doucette.
"The risks of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated people are higher where community transmission of the virus is widespread," said family physician Steven Crawford, board chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and co-chair of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians Legislative Committee.
"City visionaries … are looking beyond what they call 'destination public transportation' to new ways of moving people or, more exactly, new ways of letting people move themselves," says columnist Llewellyn King.
