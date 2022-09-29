Cartoon: Banned books

John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
"A diversity of outdoor recreation will boost the city’s quality of life, which in turn will help Tulsa grow." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Is there no end to the mighty powers of our former President Donald Trump?
An international relations expert joins the Utterly Moderate Podcast to assess the current state of the war in Ukraine.
"Oklahoma parents often don’t realize that most other states don’t offer 4-year-old programs in public schools." says Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"My first homework to you as your State Teacher of the Year is to register to vote if you haven’t already. You have until Oct. 14." says Rebecka Peterson.
Read today's cartoon by B. Fishel.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal proposal to place reasonable limits on abortion.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has proposed a national U.S. abortion ban barring the procedure after 15 weeks. This push to restrict abortion access across the country follows a rash of new state laws passed by Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
An odd symbol representing the support of free speech in Oklahoma comes in a QR code shared online and printed on everything from lawn signs t…
Daryl Cagle, Cagle Cartoons
