Cartoon: Back to School

Pat Bagley Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
A graphic representation of a geometric progression shows how fast COVID-19 can spread from one person in a matter of days if each person infects 3.5 others, the conservative rate-of-spread estimate.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
See today's cartoon by Randall Enos.
This issue should not be a divisive one based on what party you belong to, what part of the country you reside in, the skin color of your school, your religion, or your social or economic status. This is a human issue, writes columnist Anne Williams.
I can no longer imagine what my world would be like without my lovable labrador enriching it for me — and everyone else who meets him every day, writes columnist Tom Purcell.
In both Iraq and now Afghanistan, we have been pulled from the field and told to take a seat, writes columnist Will Beck. Good game, boys, we have been told, and we watch from the sidelines as the other team marches down the field for the winning touchdown. It’s maddening.
I finished the audio version of David Grann's book, "Killers of the Flower Moon," last week and, on a whim, decided to take a second look at the first movie about the Osage murders, the 1959 Jimmy Stewart vehicle, "The FBI Story."
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.