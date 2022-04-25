Cartoon: Arc of injustice

Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Although #oklaed isn’t experiencing an uptick in resignations, officials note Tulsa-area districts saw superintendent resignations this school year: Broken Arrow, Owasso, Catoosa and Coweta.
"Nothing would please me more than to go back to the way things were. Those were more reasonable times. More than two years into COVID-19, the pre-pandemic days seem quaint." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"It may not be surprising Attorney Colleen McCarty was approached to start the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Now, instead of humbling yourself to walk into an OKDHS office, you can meet a social worker at a hospital, school, homeless shelter or mental health provider," said DHS Director Justin B. Brown.
"We love electric vehicles and dealerships of all sizes are expanding their selection of EVs and hybrids to meet the growing demand," says Kevin Grover, board chairman of the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association.
Ready today's cartoon by John Darkow.
"If you are a business person struggling to hire and retain good workers, think about where you invest in your company. Now, consider where we, as voters, ask our elected officials to invest in Oklahoma. I’m betting those things don’t line up." says Shelley Cadamy.
"Granting better rights to one does not take away rights from another," says Dr. Jabraan Pasha, Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Nearly one in five Oklahomans on Medicaid could lose coverage, says David Blatt.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.