Cartoon: Americans Quitting Jobs in Record Numbers

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The question of whether abortions can be provided on Indian reservations in anti-abortion states isn’t a new one, but it’s been renewed in the past week.
"If the Legislature gets its way, it would significantly alter our present judicial system and regulation of lawyers," says guest columnist William R. Grimm.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"My list is eclectic. I want people to see cool stuff, eat at the best places and maybe learn something." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"The post-Roe reality is here in states like Oklahoma. Whether you were part of planning it or fighting it, no one is fully prepared." says Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative.
"It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state."
"If the court is stripping away rights, why would it stop at a woman's body autonomy?"
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
"Oklahoma ranks 35th in average teacher pay, but 46th in per pupil expenditure at $9,395. The only states ranking lower are Arizona ($8,694), Idaho ($8,337) and Utah ($8,257)." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
Writing in his diary in the spring of 1759, John Adams mused aloud on the images that were likely to run through his head as he found himself …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.