Cartoon: All talk
- Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.
- Updated
Kids need Holocaust education to sort out references that blur the horrific genocide with modern political disagreements, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues
- Updated
"It is no coincidence that Greenwood was destroyed and the Osage Reign of Terror began. The motives of greed, envy and bigotry fueled both. They continue today," says Joe Connor, publisher of the Fairfax Chief.
- Updated
Of all the things U.S. public health officials prepare for in crisis management, combating a fear of becoming a magnet probably didn't make any textbook, says columnist Ginnie Graham.
I recently flew on a plane for the first time in 15 months and was reminded that of all the many annoyances, it's a relatively small one that drives me the most crazy: the part where they tell me how to work the seat belt, writes columnist Nicholas Goldberg.
Wayne Greene: From the pipelines to your water bill, America's electronic infrastructure is vulnerable
- Updated
Last week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examined the Colonial Pipeline attack and what it reveals about threats to critical national infrastructure, the column says.
President Joe Biden supports a ban on assault weapons like the one that has been in place in California since 1989. On June 4, however, the Hon. Roger Benitez, United States judge for the Southern District of California, ruled that California’s ban is unconstitutional. The judge is probably correct, writes columnist John M. Crisp.
- Updated
That we are at a moment no one saw coming is due to the Black Lives Matter protesters who cast an unflinching light on the ugly symbolism behind these monuments, columnist Michael Paul Williams writes. Few images are as powerful as the light projection of George Floyd’s face onto the graffiti-marked Lee monument, as was done one recent night.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.