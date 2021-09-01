Cartoon: Afghanistan Exit by Steve Sack

Steve Sack Cagle Cartoons
See today's comic by Steve Sack.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's comic by Steve Sack.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As a young man, Henry Adams — grandson of one president, great grandson of another and friend of the American elite — found that there was no reputable profession where he could succeed.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Make the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share, and stop tying health care and other benefits to employment, says columnist John L. Micek.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is, writes columnist John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
Let Tulsa once more serve as an example to communities across America by standing by those who stood by us, writes columnist Adam Pasque.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
It is appropriate for the U.S. to be out of Afghanistan, where it never belonged in the first place, writes columnist Rekha Basu, but we must be accountable to those we left behind.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.