Cartoon: About rights

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"The culture has changed in some ways, but the arguments for and against legal abortion are the same." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"Schools emphasizing inclusion, diversity and emotional learning are doing what it takes for Oklahoma families to win." says Adam Kupetsky.
"Friday’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was unthinkable until recently." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, there are currently 6,798 children in foster care, but only 2,030 families have opened their homes to care for them." says Rep. Jeff Boatman.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
"We must focus where we can make a difference, says Ross Swimmer, a gun owner who supports ending the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines." says Ross Swimmer of the Community Advisory Board.
Read today's cartoon by Kevin Siers.
Each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.
🎧 Can the negative slant of news reports be blamed for the generally lousy vibes in the country?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.