Cartoon: A Rare Alignment

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In the film “Cinderella Man,” we learn the true story of the boxer James Braddock. Braddock was injured right before the Great Depression, los…
"There should be no happier bunch in politics than Oklahoma Republicans." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
A new ABC/Hulu docuseries missed an incredible opportunity to tell a deeper, more complex story, says a former Girl Scout who was at Camp Scott in 1977 when tragedy struck.
For the past two years, the insurance industry and the regulatory community have worked tirelessly to protect consumers during the COVID-19 pa…
🎧 Why do so many gun owners feel like their voices are being drowned out in the ongoing debate?
"The past week has informed me that words are not enough. Neither are prayers, thoughts or good vibes." says editorials writer Ginnie Graham.
"As a lifelong Tulsan, I have attended Tulsa schools from early childhood education programs all the way through a doctoral degree." says Laura Latta.
Read today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
"As our country reels from inflation, the Ukrainian war and a pandemic, the economic roadmap for a mid-sized city like Tulsa may feel fuzzier than ever." says Nicholas Lalla.
Christopher Weyant, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.