Cartoon: A Liar Goes To Congress

Jeff Koterba
Read today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
"Tulsa is on a historic run, creating the greatest period of investment in our history. I am excited about the improvements Tulsans will see in 2023," says Mayor G.T. Bynum.
"The proposed expansions will not improve highway safety, reduce traffic or bring development or prosperity. Instead, they are likely to result in annual double-digit toll increases and widespread environmental destruction." says Tassie Katherine Hirschfeld and Amy Cerato.
"Tulsa is considered a child care desert because there is fewer than one licensed child care spot for every three kids under the age of 5." says Cindy Decker.
"It seems intuitive that dental insurers would spend the money they collect in premiums on patient dental care. However, that is not always the case." says Lindsay Smith, DDS.
"Quite simply, improving our transportation infrastructure with the program will also enrich the quality of life for every Oklahoman." the writers state.
"I am convinced you cannot fix what is broken in another human. I am speaking up now, some 15 years after his passing, because I want other victims to know they are not alone," she says
"Having had a hectic travel schedule since the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, the airlines have become an unacceptable face of capitalism." says Llewellyn King.
"According to data, we need 3,000 more apartment homes in Oklahoma each year to keep up with demand." says Keri Cooper.
🎧 The hosts talk about why some people value tidiness, while others say a home filled with cherished items shows a life filled with meaning and memories.
GOP leaders should demand answers but appear much more likely to reward loyalty
