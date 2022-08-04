Cartoon: A House On Both Their Poxes

John Darkow Cagle Cartoon
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Oklahoma's loss of Panasonic to Kansas provides some lessons, writes Steve Lewis.
"If you listen to the debates about climate change and energy, you’d think this is still a subject of high uncertainty and controversy." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency released a report claiming Oklahoma teachers earned top in the region. It's not true, but some recommendations are worth considering, Editorials editor Graham writes.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
Read today's cartoon by Christopher Weyant.
Commentary: Too many people no longer see religion as essential to their understanding of living a good life.
"These unexpected spikes in donations are typically fueled by extensive media coverage." says Jennifer A. Taylor and Katrina Miller-Stevens.
Rick McKee, Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"The Monroe Philanthropists pilot program grew out of a partnership between our two organizations, the Ed Darby Foundation and Tulsa Changemakers." says Alex Paschal and Andrew Spector
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.