Carl P. Leubsdorf: Don't expect a Trump-Biden debate to move the needle

In at least four other instances, something candidates said or did during the debate contributed to their defeat: President Gerald Ford’s 1976 statement that Communist Poland was not under Soviet domination, Michael Dukakis’ dispassionate 1988 response to a death penalty question that invoked his wife, President George Bush’s bored look at his watch during a 1992 town hall, and Al Gore’s eye rolling and audible groans in the initial 2000 debate.

In two other instances, heavily favored incumbent presidents — Reagan in 1984 and Barack Obama in 2012 — needed strong second debate rebounds to rescue their candidacies after showing unexpected weaknesses the first time.

Here are some other observations:

The first debate isn’t necessarily decisive.

In 1976, Carter did poorly against Ford in their initial encounter, losing most of his big pre-debate polling lead. In 1984, Reagan’s meandering closing statement renewed doubts about his age, which he resolved humorously in the second debate (he was 73 at the time, younger than either Biden or Trump). And in 2012, Obama gave an unexpectedly lackluster initial performance against Mitt Romney, the result of overconfidence which he dispelled in their next encounter. Carter, Reagan and Obama all won.