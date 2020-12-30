Carl Golden: President-elect Joe Biden's call to mask up is good policy and good politics

Recognizing that it is beyond his authority to require mask-wearing, Biden framed his suggestion as a request that the American people join hands with him in the struggle to defeat the pandemic.

It is a public relations gesture, to be sure, but it cost him nothing politically. There was no risk for him to throw the weight of the Oval Office behind the mask-wearing idea while the upside — displaying an understanding of the seriousness of the outbreak and the toll it’s taken rather than dismissing it — is considerable.

Those who’ve consistently refused to wear masks as an intrusion on their personal liberty obviously won’t be swayed by Biden’s suggestion, but they are outnumbered by the majority of Americans to whom a face covering while outside the home is an exceedingly small inconvenience to help protect themselves and their families from a devastating illness.

Biden’s suggestion is a call to shared responsibility, a trait the American people possess in abundance. They are motivated by respect, concern for others and a generosity of spirit rather than selfishness.

It was to that population that Biden’s mask-wearing appeal was directed, confident that it would resonate particularly in light of the out of control surge of the virus since September.