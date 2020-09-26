Cara Hair: Yes, you can work in the oil field service business and care about the environment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last fall, we were having dinner when my then 14-year-old asked, “Why doesn’t China just use electricity?”

That’s how it goes with my kids; sometimes they ask seemingly random questions out of the blue. Apparently, global warming was on his mind, and he was concerned about China’s use of coal.

When he asked the question, I had two simultaneous thoughts: (1) Wow, I’m so glad to know my son thinks about something other than Fortnite (and important topics to boot!) and (2) How does he not know coal is what China is using to generate its electricity?

I was impressed to learn that he knew enough to know that China’s main source of energy comes from coal, but where, oh where, did he get the notion “electricity” would solve the problem? As if electricity doesn’t come from somewhere? I began to question where my husband and I may have gone wrong? We both work for oil field service companies. So how is it that, at 14, he didn’t understand electricity requires a power source beyond the power outlet in the wall?

That power source for more than 80% of the world’s energy is fossil fuels. So as the son of two employees of oil field service companies, how was he not aware nor did he appreciate that fact?