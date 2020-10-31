Calvin Moore: Pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act

In his book, “His Truth is Marching On, John Lewis, and the Power of Hope,” famed historian Jon Meacham chronicles the life of John Lewis and his fight to secure voting rights for every American.
Lewis was born in Troy, Alabama, on Feb. 21, 1940. It was, in the words of Meacham, a harrowing era to be Black, Southern and American. That year, Jesse Thornton, a 20-something, churchgoing African American visiting Troy from Luverne, Alabama, was standing outside a barbershop. When a white police officer walked by, Thornton allegedly failed to address the officer with an honorific “mister.” He was subsequently attacked and lynched. His body was found seven days later by a fisherman off the banks of the Pataylagga River.
Thornton’s murder illustrates how dangerous any perceived infraction to Jim Crow laws and customs could be. By the time John Lewis was a young man, he had witnessed barbaric acts of violence and depraved indifference to his fellow human beings. He remarked, “From my earliest memories, I was fundamentally disturbed by the unbridled meanness of the world around me.”
By the time he crossed the Edmund Pettis Bridge on March 7, 1965,—Bloody Sunday — he knew very well that he may have to forfeit his life for the cause of voting rights. When the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, it removed barriers to Black enfranchisement in the South, banning poll taxes, literacy tests, and other measures that effectively prevented African Americans from voting.
In 2006, Congress reauthorized the Voting Rights Act by large majorities; the vote was 390-33 in the House and unanimous in the Senate. President George W. Bush, a Republican, signed the bill into law, saying it was “an example of our continued commitment to a united America where every person is valued and treated with dignity and respect.”
Seven years later, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the heart of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by a 5-4 vote, freeing nine states, mostly in the South, to change their election laws without advance federal approval.
At the core of the disagreement was whether racial minorities continued to face barriers to voting in states with a history of discrimination.
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg dissenting vehemently wrote, “For a half-century, a concerted effort has been made to end racial discrimination in voting. Thanks to the Voting Rights Act, progress once the subject of a dream has been achieved and continues to be made. The court errs egregiously.”
After the decision, Southern states and others moved to place extraordinary restrictions on and erect barriers to voting like new restrictive voter ID laws, shuttering polling places, eliminating same-day registration and severely restricting early voting. A federal judge struck down a North Carolina law and said the law targeted African American voters with “surgical precision.”
The pretext for such restrictions is always voter fraud. But the most comprehensive studies on the subject found only 31 individual cases of in-person voter impersonation out of more than 1 billion votes cast since 2000.
The Senate should pass S. 4263, the John Robert Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020. The proposal would undo much of the damage done to voting rights protections in recent years, but wouldn’t interfere with states that don’t have a persistent record of discrimination.
We should honor John Lewis’ work and the work of the founders of our Modern Representative Democracy — like C.T. Vivian, Vernon Dahmer, Fannie Lou Hamer, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland and Medgar Evers. They gave their lives to give our democracy a fighting chance. Let’s not squander it.
On Election Day, I will be thinking of Lewis and Vivian, who also passed away this year. I will pledge to continue the fight for an America that is true to our highest ideals — the America that Ginsburg spoke about, the America John Lewis dreamt about.
Calvin Moore is CEO and president of Meals on Wheels Of Metro Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by members of the board appear in this space most weeks.
