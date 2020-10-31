Calvin Moore: Pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act

In his book, “His Truth is Marching On, John Lewis, and the Power of Hope,” famed historian Jon Meacham chronicles the life of John Lewis and his fight to secure voting rights for every American.

Lewis was born in Troy, Alabama, on Feb. 21, 1940. It was, in the words of Meacham, a harrowing era to be Black, Southern and American. That year, Jesse Thornton, a 20-something, churchgoing African American visiting Troy from Luverne, Alabama, was standing outside a barbershop. When a white police officer walked by, Thornton allegedly failed to address the officer with an honorific “mister.” He was subsequently attacked and lynched. His body was found seven days later by a fisherman off the banks of the Pataylagga River.

Thornton’s murder illustrates how dangerous any perceived infraction to Jim Crow laws and customs could be. By the time John Lewis was a young man, he had witnessed barbaric acts of violence and depraved indifference to his fellow human beings. He remarked, “From my earliest memories, I was fundamentally disturbed by the unbridled meanness of the world around me.”