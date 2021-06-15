Burns Hargis: Endowed professorship program underwrites teaching, research and service

Oklahoma State University once again wants to thank Oklahoma leaders for fulfilling the promise to fund the state’s innovative and transformative match program for endowed chairs.

Funding is the biggest challenge facing Oklahoma higher education institutions, and the state dollar-for-dollar match program, signed into law 35 years ago by OSU alumnus and then Gov. Henry Bellmon, incentivized donors to “partner” with the state to attract and retain high-achieving faculty.

The program actually worked too well, and the state was forced to cap it in 2008. Right before the cap took effect, the late Boone Pickens gave a $100 million challenge match to Oklahoma State University that ignited an outpouring of giving. Boone’s gift demonstrated the power and potential of the state match program, but it also was a significant addition to a backlog.

The state has now addressed that situation and given a huge boost to Oklahoma higher education.

The endowed chair program strengthens faculty recruitment initiatives by providing a consistent source of investment to support our professors in their teaching, research and service activities in critical disciplines such as energy, engineering, agriculture and medicine.