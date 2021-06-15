Burns Hargis: Endowed professorship program underwrite teaching, research and service

Oklahoma State University once again wants to thank Oklahoma leaders for fulfilling the promise to fund the state’s innovative and transformative match program for endowed chairs.
Funding is the biggest challenge facing Oklahoma higher education institutions, and the state dollar-for-dollar match program, signed into law 35 years ago by OSU alumnus and then Gov. Henry Bellmon, incentivized donors to “partner” with the state to attract and retain high-achieving faculty.
The program actually worked too well, and the state was forced to cap it in 2008. Right before the cap took effect, the late Boone Pickens gave a $100 million challenge match to Oklahoma State University that ignited an outpouring of giving. Boone’s gift demonstrated the power and potential of the state match program, but it also was a significant addition to a backlog.
The state has now addressed that situation and given a huge boost to Oklahoma higher education.
The endowed chair program strengthens faculty recruitment initiatives by providing a consistent source of investment to support our professors in their teaching, research and service activities in critical disciplines such as energy, engineering, agriculture and medicine.
In turn, the program, especially the investment in research, will contribute to the development and advancement of our state’s economy. And it attracts students through stronger academics and broader opportunities.
There are many people to thank for this momentous bill: Gov. Kevin Stitt, Speaker of the House Charles McCall, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, the appropriation chairs and vice chairs in the House and Senate — Sens. Roger Thompson and Chuck Hall and Reps. Kevin Wallace and Kyle Hilbert — and the senators and representatives who supported the bill.
As I end my more than 13 years as OSU president this month, I depart knowing Oklahoma State and all higher education is in a better position today thanks to the wise action of our state leaders.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank state leaders throughout my years at OSU for their support and commitment to higher education as they have made difficult funding decisions for the people of Oklahoma.
I am excited about our new OSU president, Dr. Kayse Shrum. Oklahoma State University has a bright future, and the funding of the state endowed chair program makes that future even brighter!
Burns Hargis, 18th president of Oklahoma State University, will retire June 30.
Featured video:
