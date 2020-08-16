Breaking
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Tulsa State Fair
Most Popular
-
Letter to the Editor: End the racist All Lives Matter slogan
-
Union school board member faces public backlash after email rant to parent
-
Tulsa woman, two boys killed in crash on turnpike in Mayes County
-
State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions
-
18-year-old killed in Haskell County crash
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Latest Local Offers
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
CARLOS LAWN SERVICE Fall Clean Up. Landscaping, Tree trimming. Comm. & Residential. Free Est. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com
"EXTERIOR PRO'S" Prompt and On time painting Exterior, Interior, Repairs Caulking, Prep and Prime Call now, low rates 918-829-3698