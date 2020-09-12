 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Modern School Teacher

Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Modern School Teacher

Only $5 for 5 months
Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Modern School Teacher

Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.

View Bruce's cartoon archive.

Have Bruce speak at your event.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kay C. James: The ugly truth about socialism
Columnists

Kay C. James: The ugly truth about socialism

A frightening 70% of millennials say they would back a socialist candidate for office. And today, we are seeing many socialist ideas gaining traction, such as "free" college tuition for all, government-run health care and a guaranteed income even for able-bodied people who don't work.

+2
Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews
Columnists

Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews

  • Updated

With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News