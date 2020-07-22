Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Conscience of Congress
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
White House document recommends Oklahoma revert to stringent measures to curb growing coronavirus spread
-
Tulsa city councilors approve face mask ordinance
-
Tulsa Sound musician Jamie Oldaker dies; Peter Frampton, Eric Clapton praise hall of fame drummer
-
Viral post about Tulsa murder earns 'partly false' flag from Facebook fact-checkers
-
'Plenty of runway' for COVID-19 surge? Medical pros, state data contradict Gov. Stitt's characterization
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
FREE EST. CALL NOW Patio, Sidewalk, Driveways, Dirt Work, Steps & more! Repair, Replace, Add-on Insured & References.
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
WE KNOW THE SECRET With almost four decades of experience, we know the secret to effective pest control. Ask about our specials. 918-362-2000