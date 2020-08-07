Breaking
Bruce Plante cartoon: Star Trek
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Oklahoma governor: 'We don't need another stimulus package.' Will we get one anyway?
-
Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a 'plateau' in downplaying surge
-
Remington Tower redux: Former office building to get new life with conversion to apartments
-
Gov. Stitt goes sans mask, says 'I've already had COVID.' What's the CDC say?
-
6-year-old boy found abandoned 'deep in the woods' of Osage County
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Latest Local Offers
STEVE'S LAWN SERVICE FULL YARD CLEAN-UP Mowing*Edging*Weedeating Also offering Trash & Debris Pick-up, Call Steve 918-820-2261
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716