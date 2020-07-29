Bruce Plante Cartoon:Riverboat Governor
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Regular state unemployment benefit period extended
-
Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill closes permanently
-
Walmart in Jay closing next month after 40 years
-
Former OU football coach John Blake dies at 59
-
Daylong wait for COVID-19 patient to get hospital bed in Tulsa signals 'end of the runway,' medical official says
promotion
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
Latest Local Offers
Residential & Commercial cleaning & windows, one time, weekly or bi-weekly. Monthly w/No Contract. Excellent Ref. Avail. 24 hrs. Julia 918-861-2018
FOUNDATION REPAIR
Full Set $650 Single Plate $350 Reline $150 Metal Partial $700 One Tooth Flipper $150 Call Charlie, (918) 369-6959.