Bruce Plante Cartoon: QAnon
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
Mark and Mona Whitmire are making huge, life-changing differences in the lives of complete strangers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
To be American is to be a voter, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham
I am confident our community will rally around Tulsa Area United Way and our 2020 campaign theme, “United in Hope.” We are United in Hope for a better future than what we’re experiencing today, and we know we each have a role to play in getting to that better future.
If you want to feel good about democracy and the future of Tulsa, Oklahoma and America, take a look at the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa’s annual Madam President Awards.
SNAP dollars support the entire food supply chain, they support jobs in our local stores, and when grocery store employees spend their wages it creates jobs in other sectors, all the while making sure struggling families have enough to eat.
Imagine the positive impact on our world if our talented underrepresented populations are encouraged and given opportunities towards STEM careers. Underrepresentation of Blacks, Hispanic, Native American, women, autistic individuals, physically disabled people and others has to be viewed as a loss to us all and as a obstacle to our nation realizing its full potential.
The U.S. Constitution is blunt on the issue.
"Excessive bail shall not be required," the Eighth Amendment says.
But in Oklahoma, we hold the innocent poor people in jail because they can't afford bail. Innocent until proven guilty but incarcerated until further notice.