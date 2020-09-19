 Skip to main content
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Mask up kids!

Bruce Plante Cartoon: Mask up kids!

Bruce Plante Cartoon: Mask up kids!

Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews
Janet Levit: The TU life cycle renews

With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.

