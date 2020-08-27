Bruce Plante cartoon: Kenosha
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
The U.S. Constitution is blunt on the issue.
"Excessive bail shall not be required," the Eighth Amendment says.
But in Oklahoma, we hold the innocent poor people in jail because they can't afford bail. Innocent until proven guilty but incarcerated until further notice.
Arguments and tactics against women's suffrage in 1920 ought to sound familiar, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
SNAP dollars support the entire food supply chain, they support jobs in our local stores, and when grocery store employees spend their wages it creates jobs in other sectors, all the while making sure struggling families have enough to eat.
Patrick Grayshaw: Four ways to engage the Tulsa public in solving Tulsa's most pressing problems; the first one is to talk about what matters respectfully and intentionally with the people involved
The future is uncertain. Tulsa must offer spaces for civic participation to solve community problems. What would it look like if we focused on the vibrant individuals who make our communities great? It starts with engaging our communities who are ready to tackle our biggest problems
Imagine the positive impact on our world if our talented underrepresented populations are encouraged and given opportunities towards STEM careers. Underrepresentation of Blacks, Hispanic, Native American, women, autistic individuals, physically disabled people and others has to be viewed as a loss to us all and as a obstacle to our nation realizing its full potential.