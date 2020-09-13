Bruce Plante cartoon: I-44 / HWY 75

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
A frightening 70% of millennials say they would back a socialist candidate for office. And today, we are seeing many socialist ideas gaining traction, such as "free" college tuition for all, government-run health care and a guaranteed income even for able-bodied people who don't work.
Despite the partisan political atmosphere of Washington, D.C., Republicans and Democrats have come together on multiple occasions to assist in…
With students and faculty back on campus for the first time since March, we embrace the exhilaration of renewal that characterizes fall on a college campus. It may look different with students, professors and staff donning face coverings — but those masks won’t hide the magic that happens when curious, creative, determined people gather at a place committed to higher education and the greater good. This is TU. This is Tulsa.
The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma recently requested the Oklahoma Election Board take urgent action to address problems with the absentee ballot process which threaten the integrity of the Nov. 3 general election.
As the presidential election in November draws near, it's clear that conservatives are using the myth of antifa to pander to their base, the column says.
Mark and Mona Whitmire are making huge, life-changing differences in the lives of complete strangers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"This isn't welfare, it is a benefit to workers facing temporary hardships. There shouldn't be a labyrinth of obstacles to get that help," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
As taxpayers and voters, we are all participating in this decision to kill — each of us has a finger on the needle that injects the poison. No matter where you stand on the death penalty, no Oklahoman wants to kill an innocent man. These are life-and-death decisions which must be made with life-and-death accuracy.
