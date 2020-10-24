Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
We hope you will review this state question thoroughly before casting your vote. After much consideration, our vote will be no.
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
President Trump’s unorthodox style and willingness to ask the questions no one is supposed to ask has made the diplomatic corps cringe, Lankford writes. But, it has also made the world safer and more secure, the column says.
Alicia Andrews: Joe Biden is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military
Improving the criminal justice system has long been a priority for conservatives across the country, including state leaders and voters right …
“I totally agree with my favorite basketball player, even though he’s an athlete and shouldn’t be speaking about it,” said no person ever.
The most basic defense of democracy we have is voting. We need to elect people who are committed to strengthening democratic principles, not ending them, the columnist writes.
Although attention in the presidential campaign now focuses on COVID-19, the economy, the Supreme Court and health care, it is important not to lose sight of the critical role that the faith factor will play in the election outcome. Indeed, after downplaying the role of religion in the 2016 campaign, observers were stunned when GOP nominee Donald Trump pulled off a narrow Electoral College victory with critical help from white evangelical and Catholic voters.
The United States needs a leader who understands that when it comes to foreign policy, we need allies, we need thorough plans and to listen to our military leaders, Andrews writes. That leader is former Vice President Joe Biden.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford: Donald Trump is the better presidential candidate to manage foreign affairs and the military
