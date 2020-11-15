Bruce Niemi: Oklahoma needs the right to cure flawed absentee ballots

This review process was heart-breaking for board members considering how much time, money and effort voters went to applying for, completing and mailing their votes. Even more tragic was that there was no recourse for disqualified voters to correct their mistakes so their voice could be heard in a contest many pundits and politicians were calling the “most important election in U.S. history.” Since board members opened all the envelopes in hopes of finding a qualifying document, we saw for ourselves that as many Republican votes were not counted as Democratic ballots.

This is why a “right-to-cure” remedy needs to be considered by the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes in February. Rep. Regina Goodwin (D-Tulsa) has indicated a desire to file a bill to do just that.

Right-to-Cure legislation would make it possible for voters to correct the mistakes in the presenting of their ballots. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 states, including our neighboring state of Colorado, notify voters that there was a problem and then provide the voters with a process and time frame to verify that the ballot is indeed theirs.