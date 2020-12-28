Bri Seeley: Kamala Harris' victory should be celebrated, but not seen as the end to the glass ceiling

Even when women get elevated into higher positions within corporations, they face additional struggles, barriers and judgments.

Women are afraid of disclosing pregnancies for fear of being fired, demoted or not receiving similar funding as their male counterparts.

Of the 68% of women who face sexual harassment, 70% of them report it occurring in the workplace.

Women historically ask for raises less often than their male counterparts and fail to apply for jobs or promotions unless they are 100% qualified.

Now that Harris has been elected, she will need to work twice as hard as her male predecessors to be seen in equal light. Her uncle has already alluded to this in an interview with comments about how hard she will be working in the role with plans to take additional responsibilities than what’s expected of her. And still there will be questions about her impact as vice president.

The fight for equality, parity, representation and respect is hardly over.

While this moment should give us hope, it should also be a reality check for how much work remains before us as a nation to achieve parity and equal representation, as well as eliminate discrimination and sexual harassment in the workforce.