Bob Doucette: Will Elon Musk's 'free speech absolutism' allow disinformation on Twitter?

Rumblings in the online world seem to point toward yet another social media mass exit.

You might remember how folks said they were going to leave Facebook after whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed how the social media giant’s algorithms encouraged incendiary, divisive and misleading content.

Others grew angry after numerous social media platforms introduced stricter moderation. Fact-checking, suspensions and bans drew praise in some circles, but loud protests in others.

Threats to move into new, unmoderated platforms abounded, but for the most part, people haven’t left for greener, unmoderated pastures. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others still claim hundreds of millions of users or more.

But in the last few weeks, new grumblings have surfaced, focused solely on Twitter. Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is buying the platform, vowing to take the company private, and lifting some of the content restrictions put in place after the 2020 U.S. elections.

Conservatives have cheered. Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson announced “We’re back” in a tweet on Monday after going silent for weeks. He’d steered clear because he refused to take down a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.

Though former President Donald Trump says he has no plans to rejoin the site (he was deplatformed on Twitter and other sites following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot), he has plenty of fans who hope he changes his mind.

Other accounts, like that of the Babylon Bee (at first an evangelical knockoff of satire site The Onion, but later devolved into something more akin to right-wing sarcasm) would likely be free to post whatever it wished under Musk’s self-described free-speech absolutism.

Obviously there’s another side of this coin, reflected in the mass-exodus threat: Those who fear a return of hate speech, incendiary comments and so forth. Twitter has always been a place where sharp elbows reign, but at times has degenerated into harassment, bullying and even threats.

And that’s the crux of the matter. Is hate speech also protected speech? Numerous lawsuits have upheld Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi rallies as protected speech under the First Amendment, yet those same protections against government censorship don’t apply when a corporation sets the rules on what sort of engagement is allowed.

And that’s where Musk’s words have been deeply scrutinized. We’re left with the question: In his world of free-speech absolutism, is there anything out of bounds?

Should his $44 billion purchase of Twitter go through, he said he plans to take the company private. That will allow him, and not a corporate board representing a legion of shareholders, to set the rules.

Just how does he view the platform he’s buying?

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk tweeted recently.

In other tweets, he’s said this:

“By ‘free speech’, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Fair enough. Based on these words, I’m going to go with two assumptions. First, he means what he says. Expect looser moderation and an environment that’s closer to the anything-goes days of Twitter’s early years. Second, it may evolve over time as he becomes more familiar with the ins and outs of the business.

Musk’s purchase might push people out of the Twitterverse, and I get it. I plan to stay, but others might feel it’s not worth it anymore.

But I do have other, more serious questions that I hope the world’s richest man (he’s worth more than a quarter of a trillion dollars) considers.

What will he do with disinformation?

This is a serious subject to me, and one I tackled at length in November. Twitter is a great place to have discussions with like-minded people on subjects that interest you, but it also became fertile ground for the Islamic State group, the Russian military and QAnon conspiracy theorists.

ISIS used the platform to find new recruits and spread extremist ideologies. Russia’s Internet Service Agency was responsible for hacking the Democratic National Committee’s servers and conducted disinformation campaigns that had real – and sometimes violent – consequences.

QAnon got enough people so wound up over fake conspiracies that thousands of its adherents violently stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election. People died over lies spread online on Twitter and elsewhere.

These are real – and destructive – developments that were enabled by lax social media moderation, and we’re still paying the price for that. Disinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccines has led to hundreds of thousands of excess American deaths during the pandemic. Partisan walls, already high 10 years ago, are nearly impassable barriers now.

How will Musk handle this? Will he treat disinformation campaigns as free speech, even if it helps tear societies apart? Or will he reconsider?

Musk has promised to do more to verify users’ authenticity (he wants to cut down on the number of bots on Twitter, which would be useful in combatting disinformation), eradicate spam and make the platform’s algorithms open source.

Presumably, that would make Twitter more transparent and authentic. But the question remains about what will be monitored and what won’t.

"Our concerns are not new," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki was quoted as saying by Reuters. "The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation."

Musk’s response seems to be that a healthy free society must allow the freest of speech. I lean toward that, too, but also recognize that free speech remains healthy as long as it’s done in good faith.

When hundreds, thousands, or even millions can be moved toward a destructive path based on believable lies, democracy can die. And when democracy dies, so do those cherished freedoms, including free speech.

