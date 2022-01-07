Bob Doucette: Why are evangelicals so angry?

Crimes against humanity. Mark of the beast. Sacrificing our freedom. Being told a lie. This is but a sampling of messages from ministers, and it resonates.

Evangelicalism has long been fertile ground for scary imagery.

When I was in high school, some churches role-played “underground church” games with their youth. The premise was based on figuring out how to live your faith behind the Iron Curtain and what the consequences might be if those godless communists found you.

Back then, persecution of Christians in the Soviet Union and in Eastern Europe was very real. Christian persecution in the Middle East, parts of Africa and elsewhere goes on to this day.

Here in the U.S., it’s not persecution but a persecution complex that pervades. “Happy Holidays” and a plain red coffee cup become offensive.

Obviously, there’s a huge difference between disposable cups that aren’t Christmas-y enough and being murdered for your faith.

But many evangelicals worry that their way of life is not only losing sway but might be targeted.