Bob Doucette: White House aide's testimony exposes Jan. 6 as a top-down plot

Those watching the Jan. 6 hearings have seen a methodical retelling of what happened when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on the day Congress was certifying the election of his successor, Joe Biden.

Most of us know the basic details of Jan. 6, 2021. Trump held a rally at the Ellipse near the White House; rally attendees marched to the Capitol, swamped Capitol police and broke into the building while the certification process was underway.

Five people died, and many more were injured. Members of Congress were evacuated, as was then-Vice President Mike Pence. Parts of the building were ransacked, vandalized and defaced. So far, hundreds of people have been charged and some jailed for what happened.

The allegations against them are clear. Plenty of evidence from security footage, social media and other sources has landed rioters in court. But the biggest questions have been who directed the attack, and how much Trump and his inner circle were involved.

Previous testimony hinted at that. Tuesday’s testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson was far less vague. Her words painted a direct picture in which Trump, his chief of staff and several associates were willing participants in an effort to overturn his election defeat by force.

Hutchinson is like many of the witnesses who have come before the House select committee investigating the riot. While the panel has been criticized by conservatives for having too few Republicans, the vast majority of witnesses who have testified before it are from the GOP ranks.

In Hutchinson’s case, she’s done work for Trump allies like U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz before landing a gig as an aide to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She’s no closet liberal, and working for Trump takes her out of the “never Trumper” ranks that the former president derides.

Right up until the riot, Hutchinson was a true believer. But what she saw and heard changed that.

In the days before Jan. 6, she was told by her boss, Meadows, that “things might get real, real bad” that day. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.” Meadows’ admission to Hutchinson and Giuliani’s anticipation of Jan. 6 indicated that the White House had prior knowledge of what would transpire.

On the day of the riot, Secret Service and police radio traffic indicated that many of the rally attendees were armed, some with firearms. Armed Trump supporters who weren’t carrying guns were wearing helmets and body armor while carrying blunt weapons, bladed weapons, pepper spray and flag poles fashioned into spears.

The White House was told this. When armed supporters were prevented from getting too close to the stage where Trump was going to speak, the president became angry, saying they “were not here to hurt me” and that “I don’t f-----g care that they have weapons,” Hutchinson said.

These revelations showed an expectation of armed supporters bent on using force to stop the election’s certification.

The fact that Trump wanted to go with them to the Capitol and deliver a speech there showed he expected some sort of payoff from the attack. What he planned to say is unknown. But he was persuaded to go back to the White House, mostly by aides who warned him that marching to the Capitol with the rioters could have serious criminal consequences.

On that note, there has been pushback to some of Hutchinson’s testimony about what happened inside the president’s vehicle immediately following the rally.

Hutchinson related a story she’d been told about how Trump tried to wrest control of the vehicle when he was told by the Secret Service that they wouldn’t take him to the Capitol; media reports state that former White House deputy chief of staff for operations Tony Ornato and the driver, Bobby Engel, are willing to testify under oath to dispute that.

This detail, while compelling, is not the heart of Tuesday’s testimony. Even if Trump had sat down in the back of his ride and quietly gone back to the White House, the revelations about the run-up to the riots would still stand.

What happened during the attack is disturbing. Hutchinson testified that Meadows said Trump didn’t think “they’re doing anything wrong” when told of the protesters’ violence at the Capitol. When the calls to hang Pence were relayed to the West Wing, Meadows told aides that Trump “thinks Mike deserves it,” Hutchinson testified.

All that because Pence refused to go outside the law on Trump’s behalf. It took hours for aides to convince a reluctant Trump to ask rioters to disperse.

Revelations from Hutchinson’s testimony, combined with Trump associate Roger Stone’s ties to the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers — two groups that seemingly led the Capitol attack — depict something far darker than an emotional rally that got out of hand.

Instead, you see something much closer to what many have been saying all along: that the Capitol riot was a top-down plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next, all on the pretext of a myth that the 2020 election was fraudulently swayed to kick Trump out of office.

Any claims of misinterpreted figurative speech are evaporating, as is plausible deniability. Whether Trump or anyone in his inner circle face consequences for that is unknown. But it will be interesting to see if future hearings bolster the explosive claims made in Tuesday’s testimony.

