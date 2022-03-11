Bob Doucette: What a nuclear attack would look like for us

If you’re over the age of 40, you likely remember the dread of nuclear war.

As children, baby boomers practiced “duck and cover” in school. Their parents fretted over Nikita Khruschev’s saber-rattling during the Cuban missile crisis. Generation X kids watched “The Day After” on network television, a movie that portrayed nuclear war and its aftermath.

Younger generations don’t share these memories. So when Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril.

So what would a nuclear attack would look like here at home?

Among Russia’s 6,200 or so nuclear weapons are nearly 1,600 strategic weapons — the large “city killers,” as opposed to the much smaller battlefield nuclear devices — mounted on intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The U.S. has had weapons in the 15 megaton range, while Russia (then the Soviet Union) tested a massive 50 megaton weapon dubbed the “tsar bomba,” or emperor bomb. By contrast, the weapons dropped on Japan in World War II were 15 to 21 kilotons — devastating, but much smaller than modern nuclear devices.

What’s commonly mounted on today’s ICBMs measure at or near 1 megaton.

Based on information gathered from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, government documents and other sources, here is one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us in Tulsa.

Tens of thousands of feet above the country, this first salvo of a nuclear attack is launched: a high-altitude airburst, with the detonation delivering a powerful electromagnetic pulse.

Every nuclear weapon releases an electromagnetic pulse, or EMP, which fries unprotected electrical systems.

Phones go dead. Computers cease functioning. Anything running with computer technology — cars, radios, televisions — is affected.

We don’t feel this blast, but we might see it in the sky — a sudden, bright flash before our electronic world goes dark.

The second phase of the attack starts somewhere deep inside Russia’s interior. A single SS-27 missile ignites its engines, rising slowly, a fiery plume pushing the rocket’s 100,000-pound mass into the air. It quickly accelerates to supersonic speeds, reaching more than 16,000 mph before its warhead is released.

The warhead — with the explosive power of a million tons of TNT — hits 2,000 mph upon re-entering the earth’s atmosphere. Its journey from launch site to target is a mere 30 minutes.

Ten thousand feet above the city, the weapon detonates with a blinding flash. The resulting fireball is 15 million degrees, hotter than the sun’s core.

The fireball vaporizes anything within three-quarters of a mile of ground zero. All of the skyscrapers, bridges, apartment blocks, stadiums and other structures within the Inner Dispersal Loop are gone. No living thing within a mile of the detonation survives.

Energy released by the explosion creates a massive blast wave. Close to ground zero, brick, concrete and stone buildings are heavily damaged or even flattened.

Farther away, the strongest structures survive, but lesser buildings — houses, apartments, shopping centers and smaller offices — are destroyed or heavily damaged as far away as the outskirts of Sand Springs to the west, 36th Street North on the city’s north side, the Tulsa County fairgrounds to the east and the Interstate 44 bridge over the Arkansas River to the south.

Lighter damage, mostly in the form of broken windows and blown-open doors, extends as far as Jenks, Owasso, Broken Arrow and Sand Springs.

All this damage takes place within seconds as a mushroom cloud begins its ascent, reaching altitudes of more than 60,000 feet.

Heat generated by the bomb brings its own devastation. Flammable building materials, vehicles and more ignite. As the fires coalesce, a firestorm erupts, then intensifies as the blazes suck in oxygen from miles around. The fires create their own winds, and the cycle of burning destruction continues until the materials that fuel it are consumed.

The explosion reveals another horror — thermal radiation. Anyone within seven miles of ground zero would suffer third-degree burns, provided they weren’t underground or otherwise sheltered.

As bad as all this is, the attack isn’t over. One last warhead is on its way, this one striking the ground at Tulsa International Airport. The earth absorbs much of the energy from this explosion, which turns the airport’s airstrips into a giant crater. Powerful blast waves and thermal flashes ensue, though smaller in scale than the initial explosion. But the job is done: the airport is unusable for any potential military purposes.

The ground impact has other, more immediate hazards. While much of the fallout — radioactive particles that are launched into the atmosphere, then fall back to the ground — from the first blast is high in the air, fallout from the airport attack settles closer to the bomb site.

Radioactive particles picked up by prevailing winds blanket suburban and rural communities downwind, contaminating water supplies in much of northeastern Oklahoma.

The attack instantly kills more than 20,000 people. Tens of thousands more suffer severe injuries. Flying debris and collapsing buildings result in broken bones, head trauma, lacerations, internal injuries and more. High radiation and fires leave tens of thousands with severe burns.

Those exposed to the explosion’s light flash — many times brighter than the sun — suffer temporary or even permanent blindness.

And in the coming hours, radiation sickness — vomiting, hair loss, internal bleeding and so on — sets in for thousands more.

In this mass casualty environment, one of Tulsa’s hospitals is gone. Two more are heavily damaged or destroyed. Others on the city’s outskirts are intact, but none have power.

Only the most basic forms of medical treatment are available, and even then, there are too few people to administer it, and not nearly enough supplies.

Thousands more soon die due to a lack of medical attention for their immediate injuries, or they succumb to infections and radiation sickness.

In a full-scale attack, this is a scene that visits scores or even hundreds of communities across the country. Oklahoma City suffers a similar fate as Tulsa. Altus, Lawton and Enid, each with military bases, are also targeted.

Stricken communities need extraordinary help, but none is coming. In the weeks, months and years to come, the aftermath of a nuclear exchange brings other disasters that threaten supplies of food and clean water worldwide.

It’s hard to say what happens from there, but many experts predict, at best, a difficult existence for survivors. At worst, it’s all she wrote for our species.

This is the reality of nuclear war. We knew this during the Cold War, and though the anxiety over a nuclear holocaust has been on the wane for three decades, the threat still lurks in missile silos in North Korea and at launch sites in India, Pakistan and Israel. And, of course, in the U.S., Russia, China and Europe.

I hope no one is crazy enough to consider nuclear war as a viable option. It’s a conflict that can’t be won and should never be fought.

But as we’ve been reminded in recent days, it’s still a danger that we face.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.