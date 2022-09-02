Bob Doucette: We're owed a full explanation of what happened in Afghanistan

It’s been a little over a year since the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. Green and black night-vision images of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, dressed for combat, boarding an aircraft to fly out of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport might have been the most memorable image of the end of America’s longest war had it not been for the tumult that preceded it.

Instead, other visuals from the final weeks of the war endure. Panicked Afghans crowding around departing U.S. airplanes. Taliban soldiers, some in traditional garb, others in U.S.-made military uniforms, suddenly appearing on street corners across the Afghan capital.

And of course, the bloody, chaotic aftermath of an Islamic State car bombing just outside Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. military service members and at least 170 Afghans desperately trying to leave the country. Simultaneously shocking and humiliating, outrage at home was instant.

A year later, news cycles have moved on. People are dealing with inflationary pressures eating at their finances. Russia invaded Ukraine. Midterm elections are close. Afghanistan, half a world away, barely registers.

But with the anniversary of the withdrawal, there are new calls for accountability.

“For several weeks, Americans watched in horror as several hundreds of U.S. civilians and our allies were left stranded and unsafe in the hands of an unsympathetic, brutal terrorist regime,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole wrote to his 4th Congressional District constituents. “However, the most tragic outcome of this withdrawal was for the 13 families who did not have their son, daughter, spouse, mother or father return home.”

Cole wants answers. He and others accuse President Joe Biden and his administration of bungling the withdrawal.

One might be tempted to look at this as partisan sniping in an election year. I feel differently. I think Cole has a point.

My initial reaction to the collapse of the Afghan government was that no matter how much money and material we furnished, U.S.-backed leaders in Kabul found a way to squander it. The corruption ran too deep, and the government never carried much legitimacy with the Afghan people.

Anytime a government falls, it’s messy. Deadly messy for the Afghans, and for us too.

But I was haunted by what I saw. Our people died trying to guard the airport and help Afghan nationals escape. Desperate Afghans running after taxiing airplanes, with some clinging to them even after takeoff, then falling to their deaths, is equally mortifying and convicting.

Seeing Taliban soldiers in U.S. kit, carrying American weapons and driving Humvees through the streets of Kabul added insult to injury. Once the Afghan army collapsed, the Taliban got their hands on $7.2 billion worth of military hardware, from uniforms and ammunition to vehicles and weapons.

We furnished the Afghans with what we hoped would help the government defend itself and its people from the Taliban; now that largesse belongs to Taliban itself.

By the time the withdrawal was complete, the administration said it evacuated almost all Americans and more than 120,000 Afghans. But as many as 200 Americans were left behind, as were untold thousands of Afghans — translators, government workers, soldiers and activists — who would surely be hunted by the Taliban once we left.

The Biden administration has its share of hits and misses, but the Afghanistan pullout stands as its low point. Biden kept his promise to get us out of Afghanistan, but there’s no washing away the stain of the withdrawal’s execution.

So count me among those who want an official accounting for what happened in the summer of 2021.

Where I depart from that narrative, however, is in scope. Biden deserves criticism, but it’s not on him alone. When we look back on the Afghan war and our years-long effort to leave, there is plenty of blame to go around.

We started the war with what we, and a lot of people around the world, believed to be a just cause. Al-Qaida’s 9/11 attacks were acts of evil few of us could contemplate.

The Taliban government allowed al-Qaida to use Afghanistan as a base to plan and direct those attacks, and the Taliban’s refusal to help bring justice to the 9/11 perpetrators signaled complicity. This could not stand.

Months later, the Taliban was ousted. They were replaced by an amalgam of democratically elected Afghans and longtime warlords who were loathed by Afghans as much as the Taliban. Our attempts to bring democracy to Afghanistan were seeds falling on rocky soil.

Even so, there was a chance at success in Afghanistan until the Iraq war commenced. Bogged down in Iraq, the U.S. became distracted and lost any initiative it had in Afghanistan. The Taliban came roaring back.

The U.S. found itself trying to get out of two wars, instituting troop reductions, weathering new violence and ordering troop surges in a deadly cycle that killed thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of people in two far-away nations.

We eventually got out of Iraq, but only after a concerted, multinational effort to destroy Islamic State forces there and in Syria. But in Afghanistan, the Taliban proved more resilient. Whereas U.S. and Iraqi forces (along with numerous other actors in the region) had the power to dismantle ISIS, U.S., NATO and Afghan forces were losing ground to the Taliban.

Donald Trump became the third president to try to get out of Afghanistan. He’d been critical of the mission there during his 2016 campaign, but pledged to leave on our terms, saying in 2017 that “conditions on the ground — not arbitrary timetables — will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out.”

A little more than two years later, he changed course, setting a May 2, 2021, deadline to leave.

“The enemies that drew the United States back into Afghanistan in 2001 and back into Iraq in 2014 are still present in Afghanistan,” says a 2018 analysis from the Rand Corporation.

“If these efforts (to withdraw) are to succeed, Taliban leaders need to be persuaded of two things: first, that U.S. forces will leave if there is a deal, and second, that they will stay if there is not. Trump’s latest move tends to confirm the first while fatally undercutting the second.”

In the last years of the Trump administration, U.S. negotiators and Taliban leaders met in Qatar to discuss peace terms. U.S. troop numbers were cut.

At the same time, Taliban fighters gained ground and captured more territory. The Taliban successfully negotiated the freeing of 5,000 prisoners as a precondition for negotiations, and upon their release, many went right back to the battlefield.

When Biden was sworn in, he maintained Trump’s policy of withdrawal, setting a deadline on the 9/11 anniversary.

The rest is history. We abandoned Bagram Airfield, the hub of U.S. military power in Afghanistan, in July 2021. Cities and provinces fell into Taliban hands in rapid succession. The so-called ring of steel around Kabul evaporated like a summer morning dew.

American estimates of how long the Kabul regime would last were initially measured in months after the U.S. pullout, but the government didn’t even survive before the last American soldier left.

The Taliban promised an “open and inclusive Islamic government.” Instead, it’s back to the bad old days of burqas, revenge killings, ethnic persecution and draconian social control. Twenty million Afghans face acute hunger, and incomes have fallen by a third.

“What’s happening right now is gender apartheid,” Yalda Royan, a founding member of the Afghan Women’s Advocacy Group who fled Kabul during the Taliban takeover, told Time magazine.

Al-Qaida also seems to be back, with its leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri living in Kabul until he was killed in a U.S. drone strike. At least we know that Afghanistan is not quite the safe haven for al-Qaida it once was.

Still, it appears we’ve come full circle. Nearly 2,500 U.S. service members died in Afghanistan, and we’re left wondering why. Maybe some hearings that examine the Afghan war would do us some good.

