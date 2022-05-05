Bob Doucette: We're failing our homeless, and we're failing ourselves

Eyeing a chair on my porch, someone off the street decided to climb the stairs to my front door and make himself at home.

I knew where this was going. With so many homeless people wandering downtown streets, it’s not uncommon to have daily interactions with people down on their luck.

Through a window, I saw a slight frame slumping in a chair, a shock of short locks rising over narrow shoulders. Something didn’t feel right. I’d braced myself for conflict, but that seemed unlikely.

I opened the front door and took a seat, facing my visitor. He was hunched over and shivering slightly, despite wearing a jacket and dressed in layers. It was almost 70 degrees outside.

“You OK, man?” I asked.

Looking down, he mumbled a few things, not revealing much. He then glanced up and relented.

“I just need to call my Mom.”

•••

The line between having a place to live and being on the street is shockingly thin. Credit card companies don’t care if you got laid off. They want to get paid. So do utilities, and the bank that holds the note on your house, or the landlord from whom you lease. Food isn’t free. Neither is health care.

With the onset of the Great Recession, then later, the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw productive people living middle-class lives get their worlds turned upside-down. People went from spacious homes to living out of a car.

Military veterans account for an alarming number of U.S. homeless people, about 40,000 on any given night, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mental illness drives many people into homelessness. That number is enormous, about a quarter million. It’s easy to see how someone who cannot function at work or home might end up with nowhere to go.

And then there are runaways, kids who feel so desperate about their home life that they’d rather couch surf with friends or take their chances on the streets than spend another day with their families. The reasons vary; abuse is often a factor, as are social stigmas. Among homeless teens, a staggering 40% are LGBTQ+.

All told, more than 550,000 Americans are homeless, equivalent to the population of Baltimore, or the entire state of Wyoming.

It’s not like people want to live like this. But they do, including 1,063 in Tulsa. Each story is its own tragedy.

•••

For our purposes, we’re going to call my visitor Aaron. In truth, I can't recall his name. He was a skinny kid, maybe a couple of inches taller than me, but I probably outweighed him by 60 pounds. He looked tired.

I tried to figure out what was wrong, but he was evasive.

“I just need to get home,” he said.

He remembered his mother’s phone number, and I made the call. No answer. I left a message, hoping she’d call back. In the meantime, I figured maybe I could drive him home.

When you’ve been without food for days, your mind gets fuzzy. He said he lived “around 11th and Peoria,” but he wasn’t sure if that was north or south and couldn’t remember any landmarks, other than, “I think there’s a church nearby.”

We pulled through a McDonald’s for some food. This need seemed obvious — the hazy thinking, the shivering, his drawn appearance. We began our search, driving up and down Peoria Avenue, into north Tulsa, then south again, past the area where he thought he lived and into midtown. Nothing looked familiar. He was getting frustrated at his inability to figure out where he was.

“How long has it been since you’ve eaten, man?” I asked.

“I don’t know. A while.”

We ate and drove, me trying to figure out how to help him, and Aaron working through his brain fog. Then my phone buzzed. It was his mom’s number.

“Is your son’s name Aaron?” I asked.

“Yes! Is he OK?” she answered,

“Yeah, he’s had a rough go for a few days, but he’s OK,” I said.

“Oh my God! Thank you!” she said. “We’ve been looking for him for five days! We thought he coulda been shot or something!”

She lived close to where we were, so we arranged a place to meet.

In the back of my mind, I kept thinking about Aaron’s ordeal. He’d been on the streets for nearly a week. He wouldn’t say what happened in that time, but whatever it was, it was enough to land him on a stranger’s doorstep, hoping for help.

•••

Most people’s encounters with people who are homeless are benign. Someone at an intersection with a sign, begging for a few bucks, or perhaps stopping folks downtown for handouts.

Other encounters are more concerning. A couple of years back, a homeless man tried to set my neighbor’s shrubs on fire. Police picked him up, and we haven’t seen him since.

But another man remains an ongoing threat to my neighborhood.

Temur Omar, 39, has had several brushes with the law, but one crime sticks out: arson.

In August 2019, Omar was charged with second-degree arson after setting fire to a vacant building downtown. He received a four-year suspended sentence and was back on the streets.

Three months later, he was seen setting a fire on a neighbor’s porch. The damage was minimal, but the danger was clear. Had that fire spread from the porch’s wooden deck to the rest of the house, it could have killed the two people inside.

Omar was charged with first-degree arson, then pleaded down to a lesser crime. The conviction came with a four-year jail term, but by 2021, he was out again.

Then in September, a witness saw Omar fanning a blaze with flames that rose 6 feet high next to a law office near 16th Street and Boulder Avenue, court records show. He was arrested and charged with second-degree arson.

We were relieved when Omar was jailed but dismayed when his case was dismissed. Omar’s attorney argued that since the witness didn’t see him starting the fire, he couldn’t legally prove the crime. The judge agreed, and Omar has been shuffling through the streets of my neighborhood ever since.

I want to be clear that most homeless people are harmless or, at worst, guilty of minor offenses. But a few others aren’t so benign.

I’m angered that a dangerous man is free to wander my neighborhood, flicking his lighter as he sits on my neighbors’ stoops. We repeatedly shoo him off, but he always comes back, and I wonder when one of his small fires will turn into something more serious.

Will he burn down my neighbor’s home? Will he burn down mine?

At the same time, I realize something else. The system has failed Omar, just as it has so many other homeless people in Tulsa. His problems remain unaddressed; his demons live on; and the cycle of arrest, imprisonment, release and reoffending goes on.

•••

All that driving had plenty of long silences between Aaron and me. He quietly ate his food, usually one fry at a time, and didn’t say much.

“Thanks for driving me around,” he offered.

“No problem, man. Just glad to get you home.”

We parked at a convenience store near a busy highway and waited. “A black Jeep” is what Aaron said his mom would be driving, and after about 10 minutes, there it was. We all got out.

Her car was a more recent model, nicer than mine. She was dressed well, like she’d just come from work. She gave me a quick hug and a thank-you, met her son, and gave him an embrace before looking him over. A few more words, and then they were gone.

They didn’t explain why he left home, and I didn’t ask. I went on with my day, and the world moved on. People went to work and took their kids to school. My neighbor enjoyed the sunshine and a cigarette on his porch. A few blocks away, in an empty lot behind an old apartment building, a few forlorn figures grabbed some shade under a tree.

A few hours later, I got a text. It was Aaron’s mom.

“Thanks so much again,” it read. She explained that Aaron was checking into a hospital. “Hopefully they do something to help him.”

I can’t imagine being in her place. Or Aaron’s. Most of us don’t have to — our lives are “normal,” and the kinds of things I’ve described don’t happen in the tidy subdivisions where most people live.

It’s hard to think about, and harder to solve. Many times, a homeless person is ignored or dismissed, or brought to the attention of police. They’re collectively admonished to “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” or blamed for their predicaments.

I get where that comes from, but I’d shoot back that it’s never that simple.

Their lives are not disposable objects to be hauled away. They’re people, often with folks worrying for their safety. Collectively, however, it looks like we’re mostly OK with shuttling them between shelters and jail, empty lots and soup kitchens. So long as they don’t land on our doorsteps.

